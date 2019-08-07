Princeton PD hoping new sign slows down drivers

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Police hope a new speed limit sign will help slow down drivers.
The Princeton Department posted these picture of it on Facebook:
They say the sign not only shows and gives speeds and warnings, but it also collects different kinds of traffic data.
Right now police are using it around the schools, but say they can move this sign all over town to help with speeding issues.
This sign was bought and paid for by federal drug seizure money.
