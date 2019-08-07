New dorm ready for school year at Brescia University

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finishing touches are being done on St. Ann’s hall as residents start to move in.
“Everyone came together to make sure that this was finished in time for the students to get here and as you can tell we are down to the wire," Father Larry Hostetter, the President of Brescia University said.
The apartment style residence hall holds 38 people and is only open to sophomores, juniors and seniors. Some residents already moving in say they are happy with the space, especially the two kitchens, big living areas, beds that can loft and individual thermostats for each room.
“I think it’ll be cool to take advantage of the community area, the big living room and kitchen," Zac Johnson, a senior resident at St. Ann’s said. "It’s going to be a good time, have everyone together.”
“Those cute Pinterest ideas for your room, it’s really accommodating for all of those with being able to loft up (the beds),” Tyalor Anne Lucas, sophomore resident’s assistant at the building said.
For the university, it can also be a draw for potential students.
“We believe that that’s something prospective students are interested in," Father Hostetter said. They want to be sure that where they live is safe and comfortable. A place where they can study, where they can socialize. A home away from home.”
And for students already moving in, they feel lucky to be the firsts to call it home.
“I think a lot of people are going to be jealous that they didn’t sign up for this building," Lucas said. "I think people are going to be super excited.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.