Neighborhood Watch: man wanted for murder in Hopkinsville; father accused of driving drunk with kid in car

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A man wanted for murder in Hopkinsville has ties to Madisonville.
Hopkinsville police are asking for help locating Jason Van Patterson, 48-years-old, for the 2013 Murder of Faye Springfield. The murder happened in Hopkinsville.
Police say Van Patterson has connections to several areas inside and outside of Kentucky, including Madisonville.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward.
An Evansville man is facing several charges after investigators say he drove drunk with his toddler in the car.
State Police say they pulled 26-year old Christopher Fowler over for driving erratic on Tuesday. Troopers say he had a BAC level of almost twice the legal limit.
According to troopers, Fowler’s two-year-old daughter was in the car. He is facing several charges, including driving while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.
The Evansville Police Department is hollering a shout out to EMA Director Cliff Weaver.
Weaver shot this drone video of National Night Out at Wesselman Park on Tuesday.
You can see the pavement is still wet from a downpour, but they still had a nice crowd come out an mix with first responders.
EPD says National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer.
