Nearly 50 new homes to be built on Princeton’s west side

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Some new housing is coming to the west side of town.
Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new White Church Crossing Subdivision on Wednesday.
There will be 52 home available, ranging in price from $175,000 to $225,000.
The project has been years in the making and officials say they can’t wait to see the county grow.
“With more housing in, that brings more people in and we’re hoping it’ll bring perhaps more industry in too," explained Koberstein Business Development Director J.D. Wildt "You’ve got Toyota with nearly 6,000 employees and so there’s definitely a need with this type of home.”
Officials say they are hoping people can move in within the next six months to a year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.