Man accused of driving drunk with 2-yr-old daughter in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after state police say he was driving drunk with his young daughter in the car.
State police say they stopped 26-year-old Christopher Fowler around 1:20 Tuesday afternoon near North Governor and East Columbia for driving erratically.
According to ISP, Fowler was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of .14%.
ISP says Fowler’s two-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle.
Fowler was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond on charges of DUI and neglect of a dependent.
His daughter was released to her mother.
