Man accused of driving drunk with 2-yr-old daughter in car

Man accused of driving drunk with 2-yr-old daughter in car
Christopher Fowler, 26. (Source: Indiana State Police)
August 7, 2019 at 6:59 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 7:16 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after state police say he was driving drunk with his young daughter in the car.

State police say they stopped 26-year-old Christopher Fowler around 1:20 Tuesday afternoon near North Governor and East Columbia for driving erratically.

According to ISP, Fowler was intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of .14%.

ISP says Fowler’s two-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle.

Fowler was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond on charges of DUI and neglect of a dependent.

His daughter was released to her mother.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.