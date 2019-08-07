Henderson Co. Colonels head back for first day of new school year

Henderson, KY (WFIE) - Henderson County High School kicked off their first day of the new school year with a big welcome party at the front doors.
Marganna Stanley, the Henderson County Schools Superintendent said, “It’s just a great time and it’s a lot of excitement because I feel a lot of hometown support in our community wraps behind us for our new school year.”
Student ambassadors and teachers made sure every student felt welcomed for the new year.
“We’re basically here to bridge the gap between the school and the community so we work within the schools, we give students tours, we give community tours. We do basically anything that anyone needs us to do in the school,” said Ashton Wilson, a Henderson County High School Student Ambassador.
This year, the high school has 2,089 students.
The administration works with local law enforcement for preventative measures, making sure each student of those students feel safe. “We all get together and have meetings throughout the year. We’ve already met this year about our plans going forward,” explained Steve Steiner, the school districts Assistant Superintendent.
They kick off the new year with a lot of Colonel Pride.
“Maroon and White, very close to my heart,” said Stanley.
A new principal will also be walking the halls of Henderson County High School this year, his name is Tommy Ransom. He heads to Henderson after serving as Madisonville-North Hopkins High School’s principal.
He said he was sad to leave Hopkins County but couldn’t be more excited to head back to HCHS where he started his education career.
