Gibson Co. mine to close this fall

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Peabody Coal’s mine in Somerville will be closing this fall, affecting nearly 130 workers.
The surface mine is located just south of Oakland City, off Highway 57.
The plans are to shut down operations in early October, and one county leader said he hates to see it.
According to the company’s website, 2 million tons of coal were sold from this mine in 2018. However, in the warn notice, it says the closure is because of “uneconomical business conditions."
There’s a total of 128 employees that will be affected. We’re learning that Peabody may offer those workers positions at their other locations, including Francisco, Lynnville and Carlisle, Indiana as well as Equality, Illinois.
The county could take an economic hit if a large portion of those workers move away.
“So we do hate to lose the people, but many of them will stay and get other jobs. But yes, it’s a negative effect. We need more people in Gibson County, basically, we’re at 33,000 people. The same in 1900. We got a lot of room for people to live in Gibson County,” said Steve Bottoms, Gibson County commissioner.
We also know there’ll be a period of mine reclamation. A limited number of employees may be asked to stay throughout that process.
