First day ever for students at new iMiddle School

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday was the first day ever for the new iMiddle School.
Nearly 300 students are attending this unique school. Classes will focus on projects and group interactions.
Renovations may not be complete just yet, but the students said they were ready for the new experience.
“It is part of history,” explained student Brady Benjamin. “It’s the first middle school in this area to become project based learning and I think its really cool for us to be a big part of it.”
“It’s a lot different," said Walker Gaddis, iMiddle School student. said. "It s a bit chaotic with all of the construction going on right now. It’s different from stepping up from elementary school and going into middle school.”
“It’s exciting because I get to work in groups and work on projects so I’m excited about that,” explained student Carter Vanover.
School officials say this school will make an easy transition for the students who want to go to Innovation Academy.
