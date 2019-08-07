Fifth Third Bank to raise its minimum wage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fifth Third Bank announced they’ll be increasing its minimum wage from $15 to $18.
This change is impacting 4,900 employees across the country.
“Why do it? That’s a good question, Fifth Third really likes to do the right thing, we feel that when you pay the $18 an hour we’re gonna be able to retain our existing talent, but also recruit higher caliber talent and when we have the best talent we can deliver the best customer service,” said Neely Pierce, retail executive.
The increase takes effect in October.
