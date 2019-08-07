EVSC heads back to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students went back to class in the Evansville Vanderburgh County School system Wednesday.
Students at Vogel Elementary School were greeted by some special guests as they started the new school year. Superintendent Dr. David Smith was out shaking hands and interacting with the students.
“There’s always that excitement in the air for the first day of school," Smith said. "It doesn’t matter how old or how young you are.”
Smith stood along side teachers and the mascot for Vogel Elementary with a smile on his face. The kids came with a variety of expressions, but each entered with a smile.
“You see the parents come in, they may be a little more anxious, the kids are pretty excited to come in, so...just a great vibe," said Smith.
Second grade student Jordan Schafer was one of those ecstatic students.
“I’m really excited, I love school, I really love math and that’s what I’m ready for.”
His mom, Brandy, said she was humbled to see how interested in learning her boy was.
“It’s just really nice to know that they’re comfortable to set off on their own without me today and I’m actually very comfortable myself," Schafer said. "I know they’re going to excel gracefully and we’re all really excited about a really great year.”
Excited to see individual growth, and experience success.
Dr. Smith said if he had just one message to send to all EVSC students it would be to soak in and experience as much as you can.
“Enjoy yourself, enjoy the year, work hard, invest in yourself, you’re worth it, and we’ve put all of this together for you so get the most out of it that you possibly can," Smith said.
