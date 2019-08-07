Police: Oakland City mobile home fire suspicious

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Police tell our 14 News team the fire at an Oakland City mobile home is suspicious.
According to dispatch, the mobile home on fire is in 300 block of West Elm Street.
Our team at the fire is told no one was in the mobile home when the fire started. They are also told no one lived at this home.
According to police, this could be a case of arson. Officers there tell us this mobile home has not had electricity or water for two years.
We will update the story with the latest information when it is available.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.