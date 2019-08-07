Clearing Skies; Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front swept out the scattered showers and thunderstorms and will usher in lower heat and humidity. Clearing skies this morning as low temps drop into the upper 60’s. Becoming mostly sunny with high temps in the mid 80’s. Clear skies tonight with low temps in the mid to upper 60’s.
Thursday, expect partly to mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80’s to 90-degrees with a heat index in the mid-90’s.
