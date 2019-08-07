Bosse’s Kiryon Powell commits to Houston

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kiyron Powell, the Bosse standout, officially chose the University of Houston just one day from beginning his senior year.
Powell committed to his collegiate future in front of a standing-room-only crowd and beside his mom, who he credited with getting him to this day.
The incoming Bulldog senior has been a staple on the hardwood here in the Tri-State. As a junior, he averaged a double-double, nearly 11 points and rebounds a game, and almost seven blocks.
“He starts to play and then you see him grow," said head coach Shane Burkhart. "And now all of a sudden, not only has he grown, but ya know he’s getting high division one interest and you’re like ‘Oh ok, there’s something to this.’ With him, I’ve just been here for guidance, and I think he made a tremendous decision.”
“To see my family here in this room, it’s something that I can’t really explain, and I’d just like to thank everyone who chose that love and support," Kiyron Powell said. “I never thought we’d make it this far, this far with basketball and for all those people that stood by me, thank you.”
Evansville hasn’t seen the last of Powell. Houston will have to wait as the senior will wrap up his final season as a Bulldog this coming winter.
