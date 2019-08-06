Victim in deadly Daviess Co. crash identified

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The name of the victim in Monday’s deadly crash in Daviess County has been released.
The coroner says the victim has been identified as 77-year-old Sandra Mize, of Rumsey, Ky.
Deputies says they were called to the crash on Highway 431 and Pettit Road around 12:30 Monday afternoon. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms says Mize was killed, and five were hurt.
Deputies tell us there was a head-on collision and Highway 431 was closed for several hours. Deputies say a car crossed the center line, hitting a utility truck with five passengers.
The five passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
We’ll keep you updated.
