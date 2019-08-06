Thunderbolts announce first player signing of the season

“I was very fortunate to have played my first full pro season in Evansville last year,” Braeden said. “The entire organization and community were very welcoming to me, treating me with respect and professionalism. I am extremely motivated to return and help Evansville become a premier hockey team in the SPHL. There are a lot of reasons for the fans to be optimistic about the upcoming season and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”