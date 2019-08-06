TDL Preview: Castle Knights

“I think the expectation everyday is to get better," coach Hurt said. "We talked about this, this morning before we went out. We said if we get better everyday, if we take care of the details, the little things, being on time, having our grades where we need to be, having the locker rooms looking the right way, being out at practice, doing the things, the little things that we need to do to be successful, try to do them better then everybody else. I think we have a chance to improve on last year’s record and I think improve considerably, but it’s a process and it’s not easy, so it’s just a daily grind trying to look every little detail and make sure you’re doing things the right way.”