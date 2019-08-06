TDL Preview: Castle Knights

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - High school football may have been putting in work all summer long, but Monday in Indiana was the first official day of practice.
This week the Touchdown Live Previews will take a look at the more local teams in the area, and Monday we start with the Castle Knights.
Entering the 14th season under head coach Doug Hurt, the Knights are coming off a pretty solid 2018 season that saw a 7-5 record and were 5-A sectional champions.
Despite returning 18 starters, Castle still has a lot of holes to fill, especially on the offensive line and in the offensive skill positions.
Last year’s record isn’t quite good enough for coach Hurt, the Knights plan to work both on and off the field to improve.
“I think the expectation everyday is to get better," coach Hurt said. "We talked about this, this morning before we went out. We said if we get better everyday, if we take care of the details, the little things, being on time, having our grades where we need to be, having the locker rooms looking the right way, being out at practice, doing the things, the little things that we need to do to be successful, try to do them better then everybody else. I think we have a chance to improve on last year’s record and I think improve considerably, but it’s a process and it’s not easy, so it’s just a daily grind trying to look every little detail and make sure you’re doing things the right way.”
The Knights will travel to face off against Bloomington South in week one of the season.
Doug Hurt’s squad will then travel back to Newburgh in week two to host New Albany.
