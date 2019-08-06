Neighborhood Watch: DCSO looking for man in theft investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office wants your help with a theft investigation.
Look below at this surveillance shot.
If you have any information about the man call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through crime stoppers at 270-687-8484.
-------------------------
Authorities in Washington, Indiana want help finding this man.
71-year-old Daniel Grannan was last seen Saturday. He may need medical attention.
Grannan is 5′9″ and 220 lbs. He was brown eyes and gray hair.
If you see him, call 911, or your local law enforcement agency.
------------------------
It’s National Night Out in Evansville and they are expecting 5,000 people to come out.
The city of Evansville has been participating in the national event since 1995.
It’s meant to give people a chance to meet men and women in uniform.
From the EPD to the water rescue team, it will be a night all about connecting and breaking down barriers.
“There are some agencies that are here that people don’t see all the time or if they do see them they are in a bad way and this is a really good event so that people can see them on their level and get to know them for who they are,” said Linda Jones, event chair.
The National Night Out starts Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Wesselman Woods.
