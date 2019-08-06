ISP investigating fatal head-on crash in Daviess Co. Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a Tuesday morning crash in Daviess County Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police.
Around 10:15 Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on CR 1225 East near CR 1400 North.
ISP says that 58-year-old Lance Parsons of Odon was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Spark south on CR 1225 East when, for unknown reasons, he drove left of the center and crashed head-on with a mini-van.
Authorities day Parsons wasn’t wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.
The driver of the mini-van, 48-year-old Julie Wintergerst of Odon was taken to IU Health Hospital in Bloomington where they say she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
ISP says Wintergerst was wearing a seat belt.
