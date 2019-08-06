Henderson Co. bus drivers prepare for school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson Monday, school bus drivers got some practice on their bus routes.
Henderson students head back to class on Wednesday, so Monday, drivers were out doing their safety checks.
Bus drivers are testing their routes, checking to see if anything has changed since the end of last school year. They’re keeping an eye out for anything that could be an issue.
If they find anything, they make sure to adjust the route accordingly.
All of this preparation is to make sure getting to and from school is the least of a child’s worries.
“Very important to have that relationship so you all have a mutual understanding of the way things need to be for their safety because its all about keeping our children safe," said Edward Cobb, bus driver.
Cobb told 14 News a big issue he has seen recently are people running the school bus stop-arm.
Remember, you have to stop if there is no median between you and a school bus with the stop-arm out. Make sure to be extra careful as school starts back to watch out for children.
