A Front Will Bring Rain & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak front will approach from the north bringing decent chances for rain and thunderstorms late this afternoon through tonight. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threat is brief damaging winds. Slow moving storms will produce lightning along with torrential rainfall. Today will start out sunny followed by increasing afternoon clouds as high temps reach the upper 80’s.
With the passage of the front, mostly sunny and less humid on Wednesday. High temps in the mid-80’s during the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.