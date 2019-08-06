Evansville’s annual National Night Out set for Tues.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s National Night Out is Tuesday and the city is expecting at least 5,000 people to attend.
Evansville has been participating in the national event since 1995. It’s meant to give people a chance to meet those in uniform who protect and serve in Evansville.
From police to the water rescue team, it will be a night all about connecting and breaking down barriers.
“There are some agencies that are here that people don’t see all the time or if they do see them they are in a bad way and this is a really good event so that people can see them on their level and get to know them for who they are,” said Linda Jones, event chair.
The National Night Out will kick off Tuesday night at 6 at Wesselman Woods.
