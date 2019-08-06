Double ribbon-cutting in Madisonville for 2 parks

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There was a double ribbon cutting in Madisonville Monday.
City leaders were there to commemorate the grand opening of the new playground at Cherry Park, and another one for the newly refinished basketball courts at Dr. Festus Memorial Park.
“I think it’s extremely important for the city of Madisonville to recognize that the children in our community do have a voice and we need to listen to that voice, they’re ultimately the ones that are gonna be taking care of this as they grow up,” said Kevin Cotton, Madisonville mayor.
The projects were paid for through the restaurant tax
