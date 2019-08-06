Cleanup for Perry Co. semi crash expected to take several hours

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a semi crash in Perry County Tuesday morning.
According to the Anderson Township Fire Department, crews were sent around 4 a.m. to the area of the 75 mile marker of eastbound I-64.
They say it was reported that a tractor trailer had left the road and hit several trees resulting in the loss of the trailers load over the embankment.
No injuries were reported, but the fire department says crews will be on scene for the majority of the morning for cleanup.
Drivers are asked to use caution when passing through the area.
