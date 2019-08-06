Big Holiday World announcement happening Tuesday

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is set to make a big announcement Tuesday.
We don’t know what it is just yet, but officials say something new is coming for 2020.
A few tweets give some hints:
Many have speculated on social media about a new water ride. Maybe some kind of animals theme, those tweets all look like there’s a paw print from some kind of big cat, like a cheetah or something.
The announcement is set for noon Tuesday.
We’ll have a crew there for the big moment.
