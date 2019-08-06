Big Holiday World announcement happening Tuesday

Big Holiday World announcement happening Tuesday
(Source: Holiday World)
August 6, 2019 at 6:06 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 6:07 AM

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is set to make a big announcement Tuesday.

We don’t know what it is just yet, but officials say something new is coming for 2020.

A few tweets give some hints:

Many have speculated on social media about a new water ride. Maybe some kind of animals theme, those tweets all look like there’s a paw print from some kind of big cat, like a cheetah or something.

The announcement is set for noon Tuesday.

We’ll have a crew there for the big moment.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.