Bids open for temporary parking on Haynie’s Corner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parking will soon be less of an issue for those going to Haynie’s Corner.
Bids were open for temporary parking at Tuesday’s morning Evansville Redevelopment Commissions meeting.
One of the parking locations will be on Blackford Avenue and the other on Putnam Street.
Officials say the ongoing construction shouldn’t stop anyone from having a good time down there.
“We worked awfully hard since June of 2014 building and investing in that corner, so we want to make sure that there’s no loss of business or population there," said Kelley Course, with the department of metropolitan development.
The ERC will vote on the temporary parking contractor at their next meeting and the work will begin.
