Atkinson pool will close for summer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Students got one last swim in before the start of the new school year.
Tuesday was the last day of operation for Atkinson Park Pool.
Managers at the pool say that they had a pretty busy year. Children who swim frequently say that this summer was very memorable for them, and they can’t believe that it’s already to be back in the classroom.
“My favorite memory was just to come out here and be with friends. It was fun, but it was too fast. School’s coming up, and the pool’s closing too fast,” 13-year-old Michael Dortch said.
City officials say the water features in downtown Henderson and East End Park will be open through October.
