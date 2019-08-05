Trial for suspect in Evansville VFW shooting begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial began Monday for the man facing attempted murder charges in the shooting at the Evansville VFW post.
The shooting happened back in January.
70-year-old John Michael Burghardt is accused of shooting Paul Glover at the Wabash Ave VFW post. Police say Glover was trying to keep Burghardt out after he threatened another person inside.
Burghardt is facing attempted murder charges, plus intimidation and criminal recklessness charges.
Erin McNally is at the trial and she’ll have more tonight on 14 News.
