Scattered showers, morning fog and warm temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the Tri-State this week as the pattern becomes a little more unsettled. Our first chance for rain will arrive on Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Scattered showers possible again on Wednesday, and then Friday and the latter half of the weekend. Daily highs will rise into the middle 80s each day. Humid conditions will cause morning fog, especially in areas that pick up rain the night before. No widespread severe storms expected, but a few may produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.