Owensville man facing child molesting charges

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE/WTWO) - An Owensville man is in jail Daviess County, Indiana, on various charges, including child molesting.
Our NBC sister station WTWO reports an investigation led Washington Police to issue an arrest warrant on Wednesday for 30-year-old Aaron L. Riggs II.
They report Riggs was arrested Thursday with the assistance of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
According to WTWO, he faces charges of child molesting, child exploitation, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and voyeurism.
Riggs is being held on $100,000 bond in the Daviess County Jail.
