Neighborhood Watch: OPD, HPD warning people of scams

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Both Owensboro and Henderson police departments are warning of scams.
OPD says it’s getting a lot of calls about people getting a call saying that they have won the lottery, or the grand prize for the Publishers Clearing House.
The callers then ask the victim to send money for tax or other fees before they can send your winnings.
Don’t give out your personal information over the phone, and remember, if you are asked to send money to receive money, it is a scam.
Henderson is getting complaints of a scamming attempt where the caller says you have an outstanding warrant for your arrest.
The scammer asks to send gift cards and your warrants will be resolved. You should hang up the phone because this is a scam.
Kids in Muhlenberg County will go back to school with an extra layer of security.
It’s called the Raptor System. It works by making everyone who comes to visit a Muhlenberg County school have to submit a background check.
The system was tested out at South Middle during the 2018-2019 school year. Now, the system is rolling out to the entire school district.
