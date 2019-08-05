Local police talk safety when it comes to mass shootings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Donald Trump addressed America Monday morning after two mass shootings happened over the weekend.
“We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror,” said President Trump.
At least 30 people have died after two mass shootings happened over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. In Dayton, first respondents were able to engage the shooter in under a minute, a response that police feel saved many lives. That quick thinking is something our local police department strives to imitate.
“When we train officers we make sure they understand that you’re not always going to show up with a trunk full of equipment, you may be standing on a corner and something happens right then and there,” said Sgt. Jason Cullum with the Evansville Police Department.
While training is in controlled environments, Sgt. Jason Cullum tells us the officers who serve our community are always aware of their surroundings and ready to serve. Whether that is patrolling a game at the ford center, or patrolling Franklin during Fall Festival.
“We’ve had incidents here in Evansville where we have had to respond to very dynamic situations in real-time. We’ve always been real proud of the way our officers have used the training that’s been provided and made the decisions to address the threat,” said Sgt. Cullum
As our country continues to mourn and has safety on their minds, EPD wants to remind everyone to pay attention to their surroundings and potential safety plans. If something doesn’t look right, report it to police or security. Also, he has some advice on what to do if you get caught in a violent situation.
“Run, hide, and fight. If you can get away from the area that should always be your first option. If you can find a place to hide, that you can secure," said Sgt. Cullum.
Evansville police also holds active shooter training for businesses, to help them come up with the best safety plan for their specific building.
