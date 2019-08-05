KSP taking applications for next academy cadet class

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police is taking applications for its next academy cadet class.
This year will be historic since it will be the 100th class since the agency was created in 1948.
The academy class is set to begin next May. If you are interested, you can apply at the Kentucky State Police website.
Training at the academy in Frankfort lasts 25 weeks and includes more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.
Police say application materials must be submitted by September 13.
