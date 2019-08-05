KSP actively patrolling school zones

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As many Tri-State schools head back to class this week, police are working to make sure drivers remember to slow down in school zones.
Schools in Daviess County and Owensboro start this Wednesday, and that means motorists need to pay attention to school zone speed limits once again.
“If we can change their mindset back into the school driving where we’re going to be sharing the roads with buses as well as many kids and parents coming through here, that’s what we want," Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King said.
Katie Kapusta rode along with State Trooper King Monday, staking out on U.S. 231, near several schools.
“It’s not really about citations, it’s all about safety," King said. "So being visible, just like we’re doing right now, not doing anything sneaky whatsoever, yet every one of these motorists going by have slowed significantly down.”
Just minutes in, one driver clocking in over 10 mph over the speed limit.
“We’re just simply trying to get the awareness out that school’s getting ready to start here later this week, just kind of want everybody to slow down," King told the driver.
“Come Wednesday, that threshold is going to be significantly less," King said. "So the good thing is he was aware that school will be starting earlier this week and that really what we want. And this will be a fair reminder that, come Wednesday, he will have to slow down significantly.”
King was serious that it’s not all about giving citations, for this driver a warning was enough of a reminder to slow down.
All speeding tickets in a school zone are doubled. State police recommend giving yourself more time to get to your destination with school zone speed limits going in place.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.