Horse dies at Ellis Park after Sun. race

“It’s extremely unfortunate and our hearts go out to Sir Navigator’s team. No one cares more about these horses than the people who spend hours with them every day, attending to their every need. Horse deaths are extremely rare at Ellis Park, and we are proud of our reputation as one of the safest racing surfaces in the country. This was an isolated incident, but as we always do, we will look at and evaluate everything to see if there was something else that could have been done. On the surface, however, it appears as though no one could have seen it coming.