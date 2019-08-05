H.L. Neblett Community Center hold 2nd annual back to school event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Sunday, the teachers of the H.L. Neblett Community Center put together their second annual back to school event.
Barbers and hair braiders donated their time to help as many kids as they could to look their best for the first day of school.
For teacher Tanya James, today means a lot more than just making kids look nice on the outside but also giving them the confidence they need to tackle the school year.
“What child wouldn’t feel better with new hair, braids for school, a new pair of shoes, a new backpack? They want to be like the other children, and I want to try and make sure that every child feels the same. I want no child left behind," James said.
