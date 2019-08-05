A Bright Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We reached 90-degrees on Sunday for the first time in 2-weeks. Areas of fog until 8:00 a.m. especially across western Kentucky. Today expect partly to mostly sunny skies as high temps reach 90-degrees this afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear as low temps drop into the upper 60’s.
A weak front will approach from the north bringing decent chances for rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The severe weather threat is low for Tuesday and Wednesday. Slow moving storms will produce lightning along with torrential rainfall. High temps in the upper 80’s under party sunny skies. On Wednesday, thunderstorms becoming scattered as high temps remain in the upper 80’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.