Beshear addresses firefighters in Owensboro Mon.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General and candidate for governor, Andy Beshear, was in Owensboro Monday.
He addressed the Kentucky Firefighters Association and was quick to thank all of the firefighters in the room.
Beshear touched on several of his platforms that he says will benefit first responders.
He spoke about pensions and health care, sharing his plan to reform if he’s elected governor.
He also talked about his western Kentucky roots, saying he wants to invest more in the area.
“A governor with a vision of agritech where we can create 6 figure jobs right here in western Kentucky to make it a national and international leader. To build the I-69 bridge to open up commerce. I’m going to be a governor that’s going to work every single day to improve the lives of people in this every," Beshear said.
The firefighter’s conference went all weekend and finishes up Tuesday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
