Apollo High School football stadium underway

“It’s just gonna be a piece of art really and it will affect the image of our program," Head Coad Phil Hawkins said. "It will certainly give those opponents a look into a first-class facility, and hopefully that translates into a first-class program that we’re trying to build. It’s exciting, as a coach it’s killing me I want it done today, I don’t wanna be practicing here I wanna be practicing there, but it is exciting.”