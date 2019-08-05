Apollo High School football stadium underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway for Apollo’s brand-new, state of the art facility, including a turf football field, a new track, locker rooms, press box, stands and concessions.
Both Daviess County and Apollo were upgraded in a $15 million renovation.
“It’s just gonna be a piece of art really and it will affect the image of our program," Head Coad Phil Hawkins said. "It will certainly give those opponents a look into a first-class facility, and hopefully that translates into a first-class program that we’re trying to build. It’s exciting, as a coach it’s killing me I want it done today, I don’t wanna be practicing here I wanna be practicing there, but it is exciting.”
As of right now, Apollo’s stadium will not be ready for the 2019 regular season.
The Eagles will play their home games at their old stadium on campus. There’s no word yet on when construction is to be complete, but they’re aiming for the end of October.
