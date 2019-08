EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Weakening high pressure will allow an active pattern to return to the Tri-State this week. Daily high temps will cruise into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the first half of the week. Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely by Tuesday, and the threat will continue through the remainder of the work week. Each day will have a chance of rain with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s.