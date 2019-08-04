Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event helps teachers with school supplies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army has been working hard to collect school supplies. The Stuff the Bus event is helping local teachers collect supplies.
The Salvation Army has buses parked outside Walmarts in Evansville, Newburgh and Boonville.
The focus of this drive is to collect supplies for middle and high school teachers. Items they are looking for include copy paper, folders and hand sanitizer.
Members of the Salvation Army say that this is a great event to help educators who are spending a lot of money on supplies already.
“It’s a help to directly help the teachers. Something where teachers can come and get school supplies for their classrooms. That way they can hang on to those supplies like a treasure trove throughout the year so they can dip into as needed is what we’re really trying to strive for,” said Alex Rahman with the Salvation Army.
Teachers can pick up supplies on Tuesday at the Salvation Army building in Evansville.
Leftover supplies will go to Teacher Locker. Then those supplies will be given out to teachers when needed throughout the school year.
