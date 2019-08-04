Bark in the Park event held Sun. at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters had their second Bark in the Park of the season Sunday when while they hosted the Miners.
Fans were encouraged to bring their dogs out to the ballpark to enjoy the game and dozens made sure their dog didn’t miss a single pitch.
Bark in the Park was made possible by It Takes a Village Rescue Shelter with the hopes that someone might take interest in adopting one of their rescue dogs.
It made for a fun day at Bosse Field, but It Takes a Village Rescue Shelter said it also brought awareness to their organization.
“We are fortunate enough to get donations from the Otters by the amount of tickets that come through the door that we’ve given out," said Andrea Will with It Takes a Village Rescue Shelter. “But it gives us a lot of awareness to our organization, showing how we have the special needs dogs, and how we’ve had a lot of dogs that we’ve helped get healthy and get them adopted.”
Andrea told us Sunday’s Bark in the Park was much more successful than the first one earlier this season, thanks to the good weather.
