Affidavit: Letgo transaction results in robbery arrest of woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Boonville woman was arrested for robbery after the victim claimed he was assaulted while trying to buy a pair cell phones for his kids in a store parking lot.
The probable cause affidavit says Kaitlyn Boyer, 26, of Boonville, agreed to sell a man two cell phones for $600 on Letgo. The affidavit says Boyer and the man agreed to meet at Murphy USA in Evansville.
According to the affidavit, the man arrived and got in the van with Boyer and another female, who was driving. The man told detectives Boyer grabbed the $600, which was folded in half, from the money and told him to get out of the van.
After the man didn’t get the phones he refused to get out of the van and asked for his money back, the affidavit states. Boyer got out of the passenger seat and tried pulling the man from the van.
The affidavit says Boyer started punching and kicking the man. During the assault, according to the affidavit, the victim manged to grab Boyer’s ID card.
With the man still in the van Boyer told the other woman to start driving.
Detectives explained in the affidavit they later spoke with the female driver. While speaking with her, the woman told detectives she drove slow while the man was in the car because she was “scared.”
The driver stopped and the victim got out of the van.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the driver allowed detectives to search the van. Inside of the glove box, detectives found $625, which was folded in half.
Detectives said in the affidavit Boyer denied taking any money from the victim and claimed she was the one who was assaulted.
Boyer was arrested for robbery and is being held on a $8,000 bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
