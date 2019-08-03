Woman hit by car at KY bike rally out of the hospital

Bikers hit by car in Sturgis
By Jared Goffinet | August 2, 2019 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 7:39 PM

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist authorities say was hit by a car is now out of the hospital.

The victim’s daughter tells us her mom has a shattered pelvis and a busted knee cap from the crash.

According to the Union County Sheriff, a 16-year-old without a license hit the woman on Highway 109 last month. We are told the teen tried to get away, but other bikers chased her down.

The sheriff says that teen made her first court appearance and is now in a juvenile detention center in Paducah.

