Trial date set for man accused of killing pregnant Evansville woman

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WFIE) - The alleged killer of a young Evansville woman and her unborn child is finally going to trial after more than two-years.
14 News talked to the Montgomery County Tennessee Criminal Circuit Court officials Friday. They tell us jury selection for Quentin Bird is set for Feb. 21, 2020 and the trial date is February 24.
In April of 2017, Clarksville Police say they found the body of 20-year-old Allison Tenbarge, who was eight-months pregnant, inside Bird’s apartment. According to police, Tenbarge was bloody and suffered several injuries to her head and body when they had found her.
Police say Tenbarge drove to Clarksville, Tennessee to get some belongings from Bird, who was her ex-boyfriend.
