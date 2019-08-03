Tiki Week at Haynie’s Corner bringing beach to you this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nearest ocean beach may be hundreds of miles away, but you don’t have to waste a lot of time or money getting your toes in the sand.
There’s tons of sand and beach-like festivities this weekend at Haynie’s Corner. From tropical plants, to flamingos, Hawaiian shirts and tiki torches too.
More than half a dozen teams flocked to Haynie’s Corner near Parrett Street to dig into a different type of local competition.
They shoveled 60 tons of sand in here as part of Tiki Week on Haynie’s Corner. Participating businesses and restaurants like Walton’s, Fidels, Bokeh and Sauced are featuring a special menu with 10 percent of proceeds going back to Haynie’s Corner Arts District.
“Tiki is a form of escapism, so it’s kind of an art form,” explained Mo’s Owner Moriah Hobgood. "And why not a better place than the arts district to do it. it was an American made thing- yeah, you escaped from every day life kind of thing and we wanted to do that here, it’s right before back to school.
Back in the sandbox the best sandcastle cashes out. Local art teacher Karen Rogal is hoping to take the crown.
“I decided if I can do all those mediums I can do sand,” said Rogal.
And she's hoping her sphinx would stand out.
“I’m just kind of making those little indentions that are in in the actual sphinx," Rogal explained.
An octopus and multi-level detailed castle among the competitors.
Rogal, along with a few other participants, tell us they got their tools out to start working on their masterpieces for nearly four-hours before the deadline.
“If at first you don’t succeed, try again,” said Rogal. “Yeah, I mean like I tell my students, it doesn’t have to be perfect as long as you try. That’s what really matters to me.”
Last week we told you about the EVSC Teacher Locker. It’s a resource to teachers to get school supplies for free.
This Sunday from 12-8 p.m. at Haynie’s Corner they are having a donation drive to help keep their shovels stocked.
