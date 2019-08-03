Solarize Evansville adds 2 more information sessions after big turnouts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Solarize Evansville project is bringing in crowds from all over to hear about how changing to solar energy could change their lives.
The meeting Saturday was the last of the original sessions held at the McCullough Library.
More than 50 people came to listen and ask questions.
Solarize Evansville is a partnership with Solarize Indiana, a statewide non-profit.
Since 2017, there have been 19 solar installations around Evansville. Community members learned about why solar energy could be useful and how it could benefit them in the long run.
“It provides a sense of credibility. We have solar owners already in the room so people can see and talk to them to get their opinions. It also generates a lot of buzz and gets people talking about it by bringing everyone together. People get really excited about,” Erin Lasher with Solarize Evansville said.
Due to the overwhelming turnout at the meetings, they have added two more information sessions.
The next session is on Monday, August 12 at 6 p.m. at Evansville Public Library on Red Bank in the Howard Room.
The second one is set for Monday, August 19 at 6 p.m. at the Evansville Public Library Central in Browning Room B.
