ISP: man arrested for child porn possession after task force investigation

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say their task force led an investigation that resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man for child porn possession.
According to ISP, Dylan Henke, 23, of Velpen, Indiana was arrested on Friday. His arrest comes after an investigation by ISP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Cyber Crimes Unit, state police say.
The news release says ISP was able to use information found during the investigation to arrest Henke on four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
ISP’s news release says Henke is now being held in the Pike County Jail on a $350,000 bond, but this investigation is on-going.
