Officials: 5 people taken to hospital after IN-57 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five people have been taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” after a two vehicle crash on IN-57, near Oak Hill Road.
According to the McCutchanville Fire Department, the driver of the car fell asleep while driving to work. The fire department tells our photographer at the scene the car then collided with a Dodge Ram truck.
After the two vehicles crashed, the truck rolled over on the road and the car went into the ditch, officials say.
We are also told by Evansville Central Dispatch the southbound lanes of IN-57 are closed from Oak Hill Road to Bussing Drive.
An official with the fire department tell us five people involved in this wreck are being taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.”
We will update this story with the latest information when it is made available.
