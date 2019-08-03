Chrisney Baptist Chruch hosts ‘We Love Chrisney’ back to school event

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A church in Spencer County is helping families get ready to go back to school.
The Chrisney Baptist Church hosted its “We Love Chrisney” back to school event Saturday morning.
Families received free groceries, school supplies and clothes thanks to donations from the community. Students could also get free medical, dental and vision screenings.
The pastor from the church says that this a fun event to bring the entire community together.
“This is just something exciting for us to do as a church to be able to say let’s get together that will bring the community together. And give us an opportunity to spend some time together, but also help people who need it,” said Rusty Kelter, Chrisney Baptist Church Pastor.
Families received free food and could play in a bounce house outside.
