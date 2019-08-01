A Bright Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gradual warm-up this weekend…but temps and the heat index have trailed the summer averages all week. Saturday afternoon…featured an uptick in heat and humidity under partly sunny skies. Most of the scattered thunderstorms hovered over western Kentucky. Tonight, skies becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms…mainly south of Interstate 64.
Sunday…will feature mostly sunny skies with high temps in the upper 80’s. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms…mainly over western Kentucky.
